King of the Jungle Album Release Party

‘King of the Jungle’, the second studio album by CHXXX gets the full album release party treatment at FreePlay, a retro themed classic arcade bar in Toronto.

Complete with music by DJ P, an art exhibit including the original album artwork by Mr Outsyder and live painting by Mikal Davis. Merchandise from Bad Habits TO’s collaboration with Lit Hill Productions will also be available for sale.

September 10, doors 7 pm. Pay what you can at door and 50 person capacity due to COVID guidelines. All public health recommended safety precautions will be in place.

chxxxeke@gmail.com

Additional Details

 

Date And Time

2020-09-10 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-09-11 @ 01:00 AM
 

Location

 

Venue

FreePlay Toronto
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 

Registration End Date

2020-09-10

Event Tags

