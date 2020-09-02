King of the Jungle Album Release Party

‘King of the Jungle’, the second studio album by CHXXX gets the full album release party treatment at FreePlay, a retro themed classic arcade bar in Toronto.

Complete with music by DJ P, an art exhibit including the original album artwork by Mr Outsyder and live painting by Mikal Davis. Merchandise from Bad Habits TO’s collaboration with Lit Hill Productions will also be available for sale.

September 10, doors 7 pm. Pay what you can at door and 50 person capacity due to COVID guidelines. All public health recommended safety precautions will be in place.

chxxxeke@gmail.com