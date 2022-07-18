The 2022 Kingston Music Festival proudly presents the largest one-day outdoor Dancehall festival in Canada, featuring Dancehall superstars Popcaan, Shenseea, Skillibeng, and Chronic Law, as well as Canadian artist G-Loc and more.

With an expected attendance of over 20,000 people, Kingston Music Festival will also feature a food festival and a beer garden that will offer visitors a rich immersion into Canadian-Caribbean musical and culinary traditions. The 2022 Kingston Music Festival is the Dancehall cultural breakthrough that represents and celebrates the resilience of people all over the world. The Kingston Music Festival is a celebration of Toronto’s strong Dancehall culture and multiculturalism.