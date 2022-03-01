Kismet قسمت Transforming Fate to Destiny

A co-presentation of two new dance works by Sashar Zarif Dance Theatre that help us observe Nowruz and the Spring Equinox as a celebration of renewal through love, acceptance and surrender. In the spirit of the light we carry within, to illuminate and learn from our dark nights, and embrace our bright days.

Welcoming the Spring season and the beginning of a New Year, Kismet قسمت is presented in Zarif’s contemporary reimagining of Mugham that integrates dance, music, and storytelling, which are in turn, inspired and informed by the Sufi and Shamanic rituals of nomadic Islamic societies. In it, words communicate the intellectual, music transmits the emotional, and dance conveys the physical experience. These influences on the work are deeply rooted in Sashar Zarif’s nomadic ancestry.

Each performance will be preceded by a short talk with the choreographer and performer, Sashar Zarif in the Bellerive Room (included with ticket purchase).

March 19

Artist Talk: 7–7:30 pm

Performance: 8 pm

March 20

Artist Talk: 4:30–5 pm

Performance: 5:30 pm