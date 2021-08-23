COVID-19

Aug 23, 2021

Singer/songwriter Kristina Dervaitis will release her debut full-length album, Overdue, online everywhere and with a live concert at NewRoads Performing Arts Centre, 505 Pickering Cres, Newmarket. Oct 15 at 8 pm. $30. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation. https://secure1.tixhub.com/newmarket/online/b_otix.asp?cboPerformances=2583&cboEvent=1161&perfcount=1&width=1665

Additional Details

Venue Address - 505 Pickering Crescent, Newmarket, ON

Event Price - $30

Date And Time
2021-10-15 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-10-15

Location
505 Pickering Crescent, Newmarket, ON, NewRoads Performing Arts Centre - Newmarket, ON

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Event Tags

