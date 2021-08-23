Singer/songwriter Kristina Dervaitis will release her debut full-length album, Overdue, online everywhere and with a live concert at NewRoads Performing Arts Centre, 505 Pickering Cres, Newmarket. Oct 15 at 8 pm. $30. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation. https://secure1.tixhub.com/newmarket/online/b_otix.asp?cboPerformances=2583&cboEvent=1161&perfcount=1&width=1665