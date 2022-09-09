Kristine St-Pierre w/ Nick Beaton & Shawna Caspi

KRISTINE ST-PIERRE:

Kristine St-Pierre is a folk singer-songwriter with soul-searching ballads and a rollicking bluesy flair. Described as a ‘chansonnière’ with a traveling heart,’ Kristine has released two bilingual albums (English and French), and a francophone album. She received a Canadian Folk Music Award nomination in 2018, as well as nominations for Francophone artist of the year by the Country Music Association of Ontario four years in a row. Kristine is currently working on a fourth album, which she will release in 2023. She will be joined by Nick Beaton on electric guitar and harmonies.

Facebook: @KStPierreMusic

Twitter: @KStPierreMusic

Instagram: @kristine.stpierre

SHAWNA CASPI:

Shawna Caspi takes her time crafting lyrics that are poetic and meaningful, often using unusual rhymes and surprising turns of phrase. Shawna spent years on the road, playing festivals and concert halls, train cars, backyards, and living rooms, supporting her warm, clear voice with intricate fingerstyle guitar accompaniment, and drawing energy from shifting landscapes and long drives through Canada and the United States. Her songs resonate with stories that are relatable, but told in new and unexpected ways. This is music that makes an authentic human connection, that conveys a sense of closeness, of being understood, of feeling less alone.

Facebook: @shawnacaspimusic

Twitter: @shawnacaspi

Insta: @shawnacaspi