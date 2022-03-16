Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Kulture Shock Comedy

Mar 16, 2022

Kulture Shock Comedy

7 7 people viewed this event.

A stand-up show featuring immigrant comedians and their funniest culture shock stories. With Fiona O’Brien (Ireland), Martha Chavez (Nicaragua), Ashwyn Singh (India), George Rivard (Sierra Leone), Amy Yi (China), and Kevin Soldo (Bosnia & Herzegovina). Created and headlined by extra blunt Balkan expert — Demi Ellis. Come out and let us take you on a hilarious tour around the world! March 23 at 8 pm, $25, adv online $20. At Comedy Bar on Bloor West.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20 online / $25 doors

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Wed, Mar 23rd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine