Kulture Shock Comedy

A stand-up show featuring immigrant comedians and their funniest culture shock stories. With Fiona O’Brien (Ireland), Martha Chavez (Nicaragua), Ashwyn Singh (India), George Rivard (Sierra Leone), Amy Yi (China), and Kevin Soldo (Bosnia & Herzegovina). Created and headlined by extra blunt Balkan expert — Demi Ellis. Come out and let us take you on a hilarious tour around the world! March 23 at 8 pm, $25, adv online $20. At Comedy Bar on Bloor West.