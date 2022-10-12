Kulture Shock Comedy is a stand-up show that features immigrant comedians and their funniest culture shock stories. This October we’re bringing you Andie Hong (South Korea), Harvasp Khatow (India), George Rivard (Sierra Leone), Sammy Farid (Egypt), and Erin Cunningham (Australia).

The show is created and hosted by a Croatian comedian Demi Ellis. Don’t get fooled by her Northern American name, she’s as Balkan as they get 🙂