Oct 12, 2022

Kulture Shock Comedy

Kulture Shock Comedy is a stand-up show that features immigrant comedians and their funniest culture shock stories. This October we’re bringing you Andie Hong (South Korea), Harvasp Khatow (India), George Rivard (Sierra Leone), Sammy Farid (Egypt), and Erin Cunningham (Australia). 

The show is created and hosted by a Croatian comedian Demi Ellis. Don’t get fooled by her Northern American name, she’s as Balkan as they get 🙂

Location Address - 945 Bloor West

Event Price - $20 online / $25 at the door

Thu, Oct 20th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy
 
