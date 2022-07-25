Kultureland Festival

Kultureland is an Afro-infusion, Latin Urbano, Dancehall and R&B music festival located in Toronto. This year the 2-day festival kicks off Saturday Aug 6 and is headlined by Burna Boy and Sunday Aug 7 by Jhené Aiko; alongside B Young, Bolu Ajibade, Fireboy DML, Kamo Mphela, Lojay, Ms Banks, Prettyboy D‐O, StoneBwoy, TomE, WSTRN and more!

This is an all-ages event taking place at Markham Fairgrounds.

Tickets are available and on sale now!

https://www.kultureland.ca