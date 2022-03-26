Kyle Lucey Live

X-Rated Comedy!!! The Royal Comedy Theatre with headliner Kyle Lucey!!!

Date: April 8th & April 9th.

Time: 8pm & 10:30pm shows.

Admission: Online $25 | At Door: $30

Kyle is the perfect balance between dark and goofy. He is a touring headliner as seen on CTV, MTV and Sirius XM. Having started performing at Canada’s top comedy clubs at just 16 years of age, Kyle has over a decade of professional stand-up experience and is only 27. He has the cynicism of a divorced dad going through a mid-life crises with the youthful charm of a skater boy. Kyle is one of the youngest comedians in Canada to be signed to Yuk Yuks. He has been nominated for The I Heart Jokes Awards in both 2016 and 2017 and is the winner of the Durham Comedy Festival. Now that he’s all grown up, he enjoys bringing his unique style all across the globe!

“Top Tier” -Geek Girl Authority

“The kid’s been at it a long time and he’s got chops” -The Scene Magazine