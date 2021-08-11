COVID-19

La Bulle

CORPUS, Théâtre français de Toronto (TfT) & Jamii present a silent, hilarious and visually stunning solo performance from the.

Aug 11, 2021

CORPUS, Théâtre français de Toronto (TfT) & Jamii present a silent, hilarious and visually stunning solo performance from the minds of David Danzon and Carolin Lindner.

La Bulle features a one-of-a-kind bubble tent (a character in its own right) and its sole inhabitant: Pierrot, the iconic dreamer. Confined together, they live in transparent symbiosis. In this theatrical setting, there is nowhere to hide – an absurd situation, fully exploited with humour by a lucid and lunar Pierrot.

Through mime, dance, text, even drawing, and without uttering a single word, he connects with his audience. Dressed in his classic black and white costume and make-up, he manages to create bonds with those willing to spare him a little time. Embracing solitude whole-heartedly, the romantic loner swims freely like a fish in water in the realm of dreams. Poetry and humour are always at his side, true to CORPUS’ vocation.

Aug 31-Sep 5 at 8 pm. Free. Reserve. Berkeley Castle Courtyard, 2 Berkeley. https://theatrefrancais.com/en/la-bulle

(Photo: Muriel Cavanhac)

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Location - Berkeley Castle Courtyard

Your Email Address - info@theatrefrancais.com

Venue Address - 2 Berkeley Street, Toronto, ON M5A 4J5

Date And Time
2021-08-31 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-09-05 @ 09:30 PM

Location
2 Berkeley Street, Toronto, ON M5A 4J5, Berkeley Castle Courtyard

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

