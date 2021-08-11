CORPUS, Théâtre français de Toronto (TfT) & Jamii present a silent, hilarious and visually stunning solo performance from the minds of David Danzon and Carolin Lindner.

La Bulle features a one-of-a-kind bubble tent (a character in its own right) and its sole inhabitant: Pierrot, the iconic dreamer. Confined together, they live in transparent symbiosis. In this theatrical setting, there is nowhere to hide – an absurd situation, fully exploited with humour by a lucid and lunar Pierrot.

Through mime, dance, text, even drawing, and without uttering a single word, he connects with his audience. Dressed in his classic black and white costume and make-up, he manages to create bonds with those willing to spare him a little time. Embracing solitude whole-heartedly, the romantic loner swims freely like a fish in water in the realm of dreams. Poetry and humour are always at his side, true to CORPUS’ vocation.

Aug 31-Sep 5 at 8 pm. Free. Reserve. Berkeley Castle Courtyard, 2 Berkeley. https://theatrefrancais.com/en/la-bulle

(Photo: Muriel Cavanhac)