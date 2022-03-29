The Studio for Media Activism & Critical Thought at X University & Glad Day Books present

Laboratory of Feminist Memory – Wartime Edition

What does WAR feel like?

Thursday April 7 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 PM

Glad Day Books 499 Church St., Toronto

Admission PWYC at the door (suggested: $10)All proceeds to go to humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Since Russia’s re-invasion of Ukraine on February 24, women, LGBQ+, trans and non-binary Ukrainians have been particularly impacted. This cabaret-style event takes an intersectional feminist approach to war, with poets and musicians of Ukrainian, Palestinian, Iranian and Carribean descent, including such literary luminaries as renowned Canadian poet NourbeSe Phillip, disabled/queer/transmasculine multidisciplinary artist Charlie Petch, lesbian singer-songwriter Ferron (via Zoom), Palestinian spoken word poet Sarrah Ghadeer Malek, and BLISK, an all-female Eastern European musical ensemble.

Co-curated by Nawang Kinkar & Marusya Bociurkiw, we hope to offer our community space to gather, reflect, and feel.

Feminists have always spoken up against war. Feminist artists, writers, researchers, and activists will share feelings they have manifested through art, that speak to the condition of war. How does war impact the feminist imagination? What is a feminist archive of war? Tracing connections between memory and imagination, LFM: Wartime Edition responds to a collective need for embodied feeling, activism and solidarity.

Other performers include poet and curator Bänoo Zan, writer/drummer Jody Chan, poet Ghadeer Elghafri, and filmmaker Marusya Bociurkiw, screening an excerpt from “This Is Gay Propaganda: LGBT Rights & the War in Ukraine.” Recent messages from some of Ukraine’s foremost feminist activists will be read aloud.

Studio for Media Activism & Critical Thought is Canada’s only university-based research centre blurring the boundaries between activism, media creation, and critical thought, and linking intersectional feminism, anti-racism, and queer empowerment, with pedagogy.