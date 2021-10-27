Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Labyrinth Ensemble with Lamia Yared

With its sparkling acoustics and immaculate sightlines, the Aga Khan Museum’s intimate Auditorium will be the glorious setting for the inaugural.

Oct 27, 2021

Labyrinth Ensemble with Lamia Yared

25 25 people viewed this event.

With its sparkling acoustics and immaculate sightlines, the Aga Khan Museum’s intimate Auditorium will be the glorious setting for the inaugural full-group performance of the Labyrinth Ensemble.

This group of 14 stellar musicians is dedicated to experimenting with and promoting sonic traditions from Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and beyond. Most if not all ensemble members are engaged with more than one musical tradition, opening up unlimited possibilities for creation and collaboration.

Reserve your tickets now at https://agakhanmuseum.org/programs/labyrinth-ensemble

Additional Details

Location Address - 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

Event Price - $40 regular, $36 Friends, $30 students and seniors, $20 artists (only available in person or by calling 416-646-4677)

Location ID - 560635

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 13th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location
Aga Khan Museum

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine