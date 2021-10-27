Labyrinth Ensemble with Lamia Yared

With its sparkling acoustics and immaculate sightlines, the Aga Khan Museum’s intimate Auditorium will be the glorious setting for the inaugural full-group performance of the Labyrinth Ensemble.

This group of 14 stellar musicians is dedicated to experimenting with and promoting sonic traditions from Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and beyond. Most if not all ensemble members are engaged with more than one musical tradition, opening up unlimited possibilities for creation and collaboration.

Reserve your tickets now at https://agakhanmuseum.org/programs/labyrinth-ensemble