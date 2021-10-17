Halloween

Lakehouse, Gregory Childs & Heart Lung

Lakehouse is excited to be releasing their first full length album ‘Songs from the Suburbs’ with special guest openers, alt-county outfit Gregory Childs & Heart Lung. Nov 4. Doors 8 pm. $11.50. Monarch Tavern, 12 Clinton. http://www.showclix.com/…/lakehouse-w-gregory-childs

Additional Details

Location Address - 12 Clinton, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2N8

Event Price - $11.50

Location ID - 561932

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 4th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Location
Monarch Tavern

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

