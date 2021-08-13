- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Transmit Presents concert featuring the indie rock project of Chicago-based songwriter Lillie West. April 29 at 8 pm. $18. The.
Transmit Presents concert featuring the indie rock project of Chicago-based songwriter Lillie West. April 29 at 8 pm. $18. The Garrison, 1197 Dundas West. showclix.com/event/lala-lala-garrison
Event Price - $18
Location - The Garrison
Your Email Address - denholm@transmitpresents.com
Venue Address - 1197 Dundas St. W.