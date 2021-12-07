Readers' Choice 2021

Late Night Saturday Magic Show

Dec 7, 2021

Late Night Saturday Magic Show

13 13 people viewed this event.

Come join us for this one night only performance, with magician Ken Fam with a little help from his friends. Myke Mazzei and Sai Kit will open the show with their music and comedy acts.

It will be a fun late night full of music, laughter, and magic! You will be treated to amazing magic tricks including:

– The guillotine
– Magic knives through head
– Multiplying wine bottles
– Mindreading
– and many more!

All this for only $10 advance and $15 at the door! This is not a big room and tickets are very limited so please buy them in advance if you can.

Link to buy tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/late-night-magic-show-with-music-and-comedy-tickets-224003439317

Hope to see you there!

Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3

Event Price - $10

Sat, Dec 18th, 2021 @ 10:30 PM

Free Times Cafe

Concert or Performance

Stage

