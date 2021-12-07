Late Night Saturday Magic Show

- News
Come join us for this one night only performance, with magician Ken Fam with a little help from his friends. Myke Mazzei and Sai Kit will open the show with their music and comedy acts.
It will be a fun late night full of music, laughter, and magic! You will be treated to amazing magic tricks including:
– The guillotine
– Magic knives through head
– Multiplying wine bottles
– Mindreading
– and many more!
All this for only $10 advance and $15 at the door! This is not a big room and tickets are very limited so please buy them in advance if you can.
Link to buy tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/late-night-magic-show-with-music-and-comedy-tickets-224003439317
Hope to see you there!
Location Address - 320 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3
Event Price - $10
Location ID - 564113