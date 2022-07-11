Late night comedy cravings? We have you covered.

For our final Monday show, Habib Siam hosts a lineup of some of his favorite Toronto comics and Nothing Fancy regulars.

As of next week, the show will run on Wednesdays only, out of our new location in Kensington Market. Come say good bye to the original digs.

Free shot with every ticket purchase.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/late-night-stage-fright-tickets-268658814747