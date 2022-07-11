Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Late Night Stage Fright

Jul 11, 2022

Late Night Stage Fright

10 10 people viewed this event.

Late night comedy cravings? We have you covered.

For our final Monday show, Habib Siam hosts a lineup of some of his favorite Toronto comics and Nothing Fancy regulars.

As of next week, the show will run on Wednesdays only, out of our new location in Kensington Market. Come say good bye to the original digs.

Free shot with every ticket purchase.
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/late-night-stage-fright-tickets-268658814747

Additional Details

Location Address - 1185 Dundas St West

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Mon, Jul 11th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

Location

Nothing Fancy

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine