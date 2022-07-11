Readers' Choice 2021

Late Night Stage Fright

Jul 11, 2022

Late Night Stage Fright

3 3 people viewed this event.

Late night comedy at a pro level.

Every Wednesday, Habib Siam brings you a lineup of national headliners running extended sets and testing new material. Well worth staying past your bedtime for.

As of next week, we will be running out of the club in Kensington Market. This will be the final show at the original location. Come through for the send off!!

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/late-night-stage-fright-tickets-268658814747

Additional Details

Location Address - 1185 Dundas St West

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Wed, Jul 13th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

Location

Nothing Fancy

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

NOW Magazine