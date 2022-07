Late night comedy cravings? We have you covered.

Every Wednesday, Habib Siam hosts a line-up of Toronto’s best comics – featuring national headliners, the city’s most promising talent, and the occasional out of towner.

Well worth staying past your bedtime for.

Aug 10, 10 pm, $15, tickets: www.eventbrite.ca/e/late-night-stage-fright-tickets-268658814747