Laugh At Me, Baby – Reborn

Aug 16, 2022

A new monthly show premiering at Comedy Bar, showcasing some of the best comics in the country. Andie and Surer’s style of absurdist comedy will be the footnotes of the evening – with an occasional mix of sketch, musical and multimedia presentation, it’s a night where they want you to “laugh at me, baby”!

On August 31st at Comedy bar, Andie Hong and Surer Qaly present Laugh at Me, Baby with a lineup that includes credits from HBO, Netflix, CBC gem, JFL and your hearts!

With:

Ben Sosa Wright (Just for Laughs, JFL 42)

Daphney Joseph (Off JFL Zoo fest)

Melanie Dahling (Off JFL Zoo fest)

George Burgess (Humour Fest, Sirius XM)

Anasimone George (Your hood’s a joke)

Hosted by Surer Qaly Deria (CBC Gem, JFL) & Andie Hong (Toronto Sketchfest, Toronto Fringe festival)

$15 online, $20 at the door.

August 31st, Wednesday, 9:30PM

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Wed, Aug 31st, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

