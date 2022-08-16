Laugh At Me, Baby – Reborn

A new monthly show premiering at Comedy Bar, showcasing some of the best comics in the country. Andie and Surer’s style of absurdist comedy will be the footnotes of the evening – with an occasional mix of sketch, musical and multimedia presentation, it’s a night where they want you to “laugh at me, baby”!

On August 31st at Comedy bar, Andie Hong and Surer Qaly present Laugh at Me, Baby with a lineup that includes credits from HBO, Netflix, CBC gem, JFL and your hearts!

With:

Ben Sosa Wright (Just for Laughs, JFL 42)

Daphney Joseph (Off JFL Zoo fest)

Melanie Dahling (Off JFL Zoo fest)

George Burgess (Humour Fest, Sirius XM)

Anasimone George (Your hood’s a joke)

Hosted by Surer Qaly Deria (CBC Gem, JFL) & Andie Hong (Toronto Sketchfest, Toronto Fringe festival)

$15 online, $20 at the door.

August 31st, Wednesday, 9:30PM