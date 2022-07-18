Laugh At Me, Baby – Redux

A new monthly show premiering at Comedy Bar, showcasing some of the best comics in the country. Andie and Surer’s style of absurdist comedy will be the footnotes of the evening – with an occasional mix of sketch, musical and multi-media presentation, it’s a night where they want you to “laugh at me, baby”!

On July 27th at Comedy bar, Andie Hong and Surer Qaly present Laugh at Me, Baby with a lineup that includes credits from HBO, Netflix, CBC gem, JFL and your hearts!

With:

Chris Sandiford (Netflix, HBO)

Jordan Foisy (Just for Laughs, This Hour has 22 Minutes)

Nour Hadidi (Just for Laughs, Winnipeg comedy festival)

Derek Adams (Sled Island, YYC comedy festival)

Heather Mariko (Boston Women’s comedy festival)

Hosted by Surer Qaly Deria (CBC Gem, JFL) & Andie Hong (Toronto Sketchfest, Toronto Fringe festival)

$15 online, $20 at the door