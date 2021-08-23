COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

LEEL Fair LEELLAPALOOZA

Musical comedy festival with Ally Medeiros, Blair MacMillan, Anesti Danelis, Jordan Armstrong, Hools Kay, Alia Rasul, Tom Hearn, Whyte Wyne.

Aug 23, 2021

LEEL Fair LEELLAPALOOZA

26 26 people viewed this event.

Musical comedy festival with Ally Medeiros, Blair MacMillan, Anesti Danelis, Jordan Armstrong, Hools Kay, Alia Rasul, Tom Hearn, Whyte Wyne & Young Riesling. Aug 27 at 8 pm. $40/pair. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14581

Additional Details

Event Price - $20 per person

Your Email Address - goodnewstocomedy@gmail.com

Venue Address - 945 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Date And Time
2021-08-27 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-27

Location
945 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Comedy Bar (945 Bloor Street West)

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Share With Friends