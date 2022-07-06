LEEL FAIR: Toronto’s First Musical Comedy Festival

Readers' Choice 2021

Good News, Toronto is a high energy news parody which features loads of Toronto’s finest comedic talents! It’s like a live news broadcast taking place at a house party!

THIS MONTH: F*&$ THE NEWS BECAUSE GOOD NEWS PRESENTS LEEL FAIR: TORONTO’S FIRST* EVER COMEDY-MUSIC FESTIVAL!

Featuring:
Ally Medeiros @medeirosxally
Rebecca McDonald @rebeccamcdonaldcomedy
Anesti Danelis @anestidanelis
Jordan Armstrong @jstrongitsme
Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll @rodrigofstoll

hosted by:
Korri Birch @korribirch

July 22 at 8:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.
Tickets at https://comedybar.ca/shows/good-news-toronto

*may not be the first we didn’t check

