LEEL FAIR: Toronto’s First Musical Comedy Festival

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Good News, Toronto is a high energy news parody which features loads of Toronto’s finest comedic talents! It’s like a live news broadcast taking place at a house party!
THIS MONTH: F*&$ THE NEWS BECAUSE GOOD NEWS PRESENTS LEEL FAIR: TORONTO’S FIRST* EVER COMEDY-MUSIC FESTIVAL!
Featuring:
Ally Medeiros @medeirosxally
Rebecca McDonald @rebeccamcdonaldcomedy
Anesti Danelis @anestidanelis
Jordan Armstrong @jstrongitsme
Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll @rodrigofstoll
hosted by:
Korri Birch @korribirch
July 22 at 8:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.
Tickets at https://comedybar.ca/shows/good-news-toronto
*may not be the first we didn’t check
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 20
Location ID - 560934