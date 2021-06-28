- News
The Beaches International Jazz Festival drive-in evening of soul with Legends of Motown and Sean Jones and the Righteous Echo. Jul 24 from 7 to 10 pm, gates 5:30 pm. $60-$80 per vehicle. Guildwood GO Station Parking Lot, 4105 Kingston Rd. http://LegendsofMotownTO.eventbrite.com
Location - Guildwood Go Station Parking Lot