COVID-19

What to stream

Legends of Motown

The Beaches International Jazz Festival drive-in evening of soul with Legends of Motown and Sean Jones and the Righteous Echo..

Jun 28, 2021

Legends of Motown

12 12 people viewed this event.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival drive-in evening of soul with Legends of Motown and Sean Jones and the Righteous Echo. Jul 24 from 7 to 10 pm, gates 5:30 pm. $60-$80 per vehicle. Guildwood GO Station Parking Lot, 4105 Kingston Rd. http://LegendsofMotownTO.eventbrite.com

Additional Details

Location - Guildwood Go Station Parking Lot

Date And Time
2021-07-24 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-07-24 @ 10:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Location Page

Guildwood Go Station Parking Lot

Event Tags

Share With Friends