The Beaches International Jazz Festival presents an evening of soul with Legends of Motown at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre.

Legends of Motown is a 16-piece cast of singers and musicians performing live look-a-like/sound-a-like tributes to The Supremes, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Jackson 5, Martha and the Vandellas and more and features all your favourite songs of the Motown era.

With dazzling choreography, authentic costumes, stunning vocal performances and a fabulous live band, this high-energy show with the most timeless music of our lives is not to be missed!