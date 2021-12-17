Lemmon Stage is back at the legendary El Mocambo and here to bring fans the best of emerging music all year round! Our weekly events offer an elevated intimate and interactive experience, plus some surprise guests along the way. Anything can happen at a Lemmon Stage event!

Join us on Tuesday, December 21st for a diverse line-up of the best in new music, featuring a special performance from alt-pop singer and mental health & LGBTQIA+ advocate, X. ARI!

Get your tickets now at: https://www.showpass.com/lemmonstage-dec21/

Can’t make the show? Join us online for the livestream at: https://lemmonstage.visaic.tv/

LINE-UP

Doors @ 7pm

8:00 Show start

8:05 Neon Bloom

8:35 Jackie Lipson

9:05 Long Range Hustle

9:35 X. ARI (Spotlight)

9:55 DJ Waves

EXPERIENCE DISCOVERY

Carefully curated and featuring performances that include music and other entertainment, our weekly events offer an elevated intimate and interactive experience, plus some surprise guests along the way. Anything can happen at a Lemmon Stage event!

ABOUT THE LEMMON STAGE

The Lemmon Stage is the only year-round showcase platform in Canada, and the only weekly residency at the El Mocambo, presenting live performance opportunities for new talent every Tuesday night. Our program is multi-genre and inclusive, showcasing diversity in musical talent to help everyone in our community rise. We partner up in alliance and support of the music development community and provide an ongoing platform for live performance.

Floor (GA/Standing)$23.88 CAD ($20.00 CAD + $3.88 Fees)

Balcony (GA/Seated)$36.83 CAD ($32.00 CAD + $4.83 Fees)