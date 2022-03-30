Lemmon Stage Music Discovery Series

Join us every Tuesday for the very best in Canadian emerging talent at Toronto’s iconic El Mocambo!

With our finger on the pulse of the freshest in new talent, our weekly showcases put discovery in the spotlight. Lemmon Stage events feature a diverse lineup of outstanding breakout artists and rising stars, plus some surprise special guests along the way. Anything can happen at a Lemmon Stage event!

Experience Discovery. Every. Tuesday.

Get your tickets at https://lemmonstage.com/events/

Or join us online for the free livestream at: https://lemmonstage.visaic.tv/

Doors: 7pm

Location: The El Mocambo, 464 Spadina Ave.

ABOUT THE LEMMON STAGE

The Lemmon Stage is the only year-round emerging artist platform in Canada, and only year-long residency at the El Mocambo, presenting live performance opportunities for new talent every Tuesday night. Lemmon Stage represents the entire artist development landscape and makes it louder. Our program is multi-genre and inclusive, showcasing diversity in musical talent to help everyone in our community rise. We partner up in alliance and support of the music development community and provide an ongoing platform for live performance.

