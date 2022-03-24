Lemmon Stage Discovery Showcase

Join us at the El Mocambo on Tuesday, March 29th for special performances from JUNO Award winning rapper SHAD, alt-rock brothers FERRARO, pop / R&B artist TAYA MARQUIS, and an exclusive SURPRISE GUEST performance you won’t want to miss!

Lemmon Stage is partnering up with the Canadian Music Therapy Fund for this special charity-focused event Celebrating Music Therapy Awareness Month. The event kicks off their 2022 fundraising initiative “Road to Recovery” which aims to provide greater access to music therapy across Canada. 10% of ticket sales are going directly to the CMTF.

Get your tickets at: https://www.showpass.com/lemmonstage-mar29