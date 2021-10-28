Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Les Femmes Fatales: Lilith and Otherworldly Creature

Les Femmes Fatales: Lilith and Otherworldly Creature In person November 18, 8:30 pm / Doors at 7:30 pm. Les Femmes Fatales invites.

Oct 28, 2021

Les Femmes Fatales: Lilith and Otherworldly Creature

15 15 people viewed this event.

Les Femmes Fatales: Lilith and Otherworldly Creature

In person November 18, 8:30 pm / Doors at 7:30 pm.

Les Femmes Fatales invites you to explore the wild, untamed and the sensual. What if you trusted yourself and your sensual power and magick? What if , in doing so, you could set yourself free? With performances by Ivory, Zyra Lee Vanity, Dolly Berlin, Imogen Quest, Axel Blows, and Cara De Melo, Lilith and the Other Worldly Creatures dives deep into the unnamed, untamed and the otherworldly. Hosted by Dainty Smith, with music by DJ Relentless.

Join us.

In-person tickets:
$10 (purchased in groups of 1, 2, or 4)

Digital tickets:
Pay-What-You-Can ($0-$20)

A part of LIVE @ Tallulah’s – A series of performances at Buddies in Bad Times’ Cabaret, and livestreamed to your home, October 28 – December 9.

Additional Details

Location Address - 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario, M4Y 1B4

Event Price - $10/person

Location ID - 562348

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 18th, 2021 @ 08:30 PM
Sat, Dec 18th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine