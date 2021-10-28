Les Femmes Fatales: Lilith and Otherworldly Creature

In person November 18, 8:30 pm / Doors at 7:30 pm.

Les Femmes Fatales invites you to explore the wild, untamed and the sensual. What if you trusted yourself and your sensual power and magick? What if , in doing so, you could set yourself free? With performances by Ivory, Zyra Lee Vanity, Dolly Berlin, Imogen Quest, Axel Blows, and Cara De Melo, Lilith and the Other Worldly Creatures dives deep into the unnamed, untamed and the otherworldly. Hosted by Dainty Smith, with music by DJ Relentless.

Join us.

In-person tickets:

$10 (purchased in groups of 1, 2, or 4)

Digital tickets:

Pay-What-You-Can ($0-$20)

A part of LIVE @ Tallulah’s – A series of performances at Buddies in Bad Times’ Cabaret, and livestreamed to your home, October 28 – December 9.