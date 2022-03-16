11 people viewed this event.

11 11 people viewed this event.

Gin & Jazz @ Reid’s Distillery

Linda Carone Jazz Trio

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Thursday March 24th, 2022

Join us at

Reid’s Distillery, 32 Logan Ave,

M4M 2M8, Toronto

Please reserve your $5 ticket seats here

https://reidsdistillery.com/collections/gin-jazz-tickets-every-thursday/products/march-24th-linda-carone-gin-jazz

Vintage Jazz, Blues + Swing

https://www.lindacarone.com/about-linda