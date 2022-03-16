Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Linda Carone Jazz Trio

Mar 16, 2022

Linda Carone Jazz Trio

Gin & Jazz @ Reid's Distillery

Linda Carone Jazz Trio
8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Thursday March 24th, 2022

Join us at 
Reid's Distillery, 32 Logan Ave, 
M4M 2M8, Toronto

Please reserve your $5 ticket seats here
https://reidsdistillery.com/collections/gin-jazz-tickets-every-thursday/products/march-24th-linda-carone-gin-jazz

Vintage Jazz, Blues + Swing
https://www.lindacarone.com/about-linda

Additional Details

Location Address - 32 Logan Ave, M4M 2M8, Toronto

Event Price - 5.00

Date And Time

Thu, Mar 24th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music
 
