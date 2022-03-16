- News
Gin & Jazz @ Reid’s Distillery
Linda Carone Jazz Trio
8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Thursday March 24th, 2022
Join us at
Reid’s Distillery, 32 Logan Ave,
M4M 2M8, Toronto
Please reserve your $5 ticket seats here
https://reidsdistillery.com/collections/gin-jazz-tickets-every-thursday/products/march-24th-linda-carone-gin-jazz
Vintage Jazz, Blues + Swing
https://www.lindacarone.com/about-linda
Event Price - 5.00