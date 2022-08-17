Live at The Funk-tion: Live Music & Burlesque

- News
Live at The Funk-tion is back with a new show at the world famous El Mocambo!
The night will feature The Funk-tion house band and burlesque for the evening will star Sweet Rosie Mae along with some of Toronto’s top burlesque performers. Evening hosted by Kesteeze
After Party will be held with DJ NOMVDSLVND & gogo burlesque by Starlotte Satine and Ava Lure.
Burlesque Performers:
Força
Rita Ann’tique
Rubie Magnitude
Petra Queen of the Nile
Tucker
House Band (Easy, Breezy, Beautiful Cover Band):
Alex Hewko
August Jones
Macleigh
Mikey Vukovich
August 24. Doors: 8:30pm / Show: 9pm
Tickets are sold by table (seatings of 2 & up). Advanced tickets are highly recommended as seating is very limited. Please note that we do not offer full refunds for this show.
Venue is fully accessible.
Location Address - 464 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G8
Event Price - $15-$200
Location ID - 566446