Live at The Funk-tion: Live Music & Burlesque

Live at The Funk-tion is back with a new show at the world famous El Mocambo!

The night will feature The Funk-tion house band and burlesque for the evening will star Sweet Rosie Mae along with some of Toronto’s top burlesque performers. Evening hosted by Kesteeze

After Party will be held with DJ NOMVDSLVND & gogo burlesque by Starlotte Satine and Ava Lure.

Burlesque Performers:

Força

Rita Ann’tique

Rubie Magnitude

Petra Queen of the Nile

Tucker

House Band (Easy, Breezy, Beautiful Cover Band):

Alex Hewko

August Jones

Macleigh

Mikey Vukovich

August 24. Doors: 8:30pm / Show: 9pm

Tickets are sold by table (seatings of 2 & up). Advanced tickets are highly recommended as seating is very limited. Please note that we do not offer full refunds for this show.

Venue is fully accessible.