Live In Toronto – The Immigrant Section Comedy Tour

Three of Canada’s best stand up comedians perform at Comedy Bar for ONE NIGHT ONLY!

The Immigrant Section is one of Canada’s fastest growing comedy podcasts, voicing the funniest ethnic comedic voices in the country. Now this comedy rollercoaster is touring all over Ontario with three comedians who have been featured on Just For Laughs 42 Festival, NXNE Festival, SiriusXM, CTV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Abbas Wahab has gained over 100K followers on TikTok, Jesse Singh was a semi-finalist in NYC’s Devil Cup Comedy festival, and Moe Ismail has been touring across Canada and the U.S. for over a decade with numerous festival appearances.

See this collective at Comedy Bar and witness an immigrant perspective comedic experience before they head out back on the road!