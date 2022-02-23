Readers' Choice 2021

Live In Toronto – The Immigrant Section Comedy Tour

Feb 23, 2022

11 11 people viewed this event.

Three of Canada’s best stand up comedians perform at Comedy Bar for ONE NIGHT ONLY!

The Immigrant Section is one of Canada’s fastest growing comedy podcasts, voicing the funniest ethnic comedic voices in the country. Now this comedy rollercoaster is touring all over Ontario with three comedians who have been featured on Just For Laughs 42 Festival, NXNE Festival, SiriusXM, CTV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Abbas Wahab has gained over 100K followers on TikTok, Jesse Singh was a semi-finalist in NYC’s Devil Cup Comedy festival, and Moe Ismail has been touring across Canada and the U.S. for over a decade with numerous festival appearances.

See this collective at Comedy Bar and witness an immigrant perspective comedic experience before they head out back on the road!

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 25

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

