NOW MagazineAll EventsMusic & Meditation

Music & Meditation

Music & Meditation

by
29 29 people viewed this event.

De-stress and rejuvenate with a live performance with flutist Neil King, who will perform soothing melodies on Indian flute. May 5th, 7:30 p.m. Through this music listeners relax, dissolve their mental thoughts and enter into a peaceful meditative state. Reaching and sustaining this thoughtless meditative state can be learned through Sahaja Yoga meditation and has been proven to have positive effects on our emotional and mental well-being. May 5 at 7:30 pm. Free. https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeMeditationTV

 

Date And Time

2021-05-05 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-05-05 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.