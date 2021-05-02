Music & Meditation

De-stress and rejuvenate with a live performance with flutist Neil King, who will perform soothing melodies on Indian flute. May 5th, 7:30 p.m. Through this music listeners relax, dissolve their mental thoughts and enter into a peaceful meditative state. Reaching and sustaining this thoughtless meditative state can be learned through Sahaja Yoga meditation and has been proven to have positive effects on our emotional and mental well-being. May 5 at 7:30 pm. Free. https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeMeditationTV