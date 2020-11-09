Live with Linda Carone

NOW MagazineAll EventsLive with Linda Carone

Live from Reid’s Distillery in Toronto, bringing you vintage jazz, blues & swing. Nov 12 at 9 pm.  https://www.facebook.com/LINDACARONEMUSIC

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-11-12 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-11-12 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 

2020-11-12
 
 

Virtual Event

