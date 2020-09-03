LIVEstream.LOVE.JAZZ Series #40 with The Neil McVey Duo

Join us on Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at 7 pm for another edition of our LIVEstream.LOVE.JAZZ.Series with our special guest artist, The Neil McVey Duo.
Interested but can’t attend? ALL our livestreamed performances are available through our Facebook page and YouTube channel:
www.facebook.com/jazzniagara
www.youtube.com/jazzniagara
Enjoy this live streamed performance with our compliments.
Donations in support of our Festival and our artists are gratefully accepted. For more information, check out our Donations page at www.niagarajazzfestival.com/donations
See our full LIVEstream.LOVE.JAZZ.Series Lineup: www.niagarajazzfestival.com
Comments are Closed.