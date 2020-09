LIVEstream.LOVE.JAZZ.Series with guest artist, the HAUS Trio,a Neo-soul classic post modern latin jazz ensemble. Sept 25 at 7 pm.

Livestreamed performances are available through –

www.facebook.com/jazzniagara

www.youtube.com/jazzniagara

Free, donations in support of our Festival and our artists are gratefully accepted. www.NiagaraJazzFestival.com/donations