Virtual concert with Ashley St. Pierre, accompanied on piano by Adrean Farrugia. Nov 6 at 7 pm.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/659037304807564

YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cP9RAf3n4k

Donations in support of the Niagara Jazz Festival and our artists are gratefully accepted. www.NiagaraJazzFestival.com/donations