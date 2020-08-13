LIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD. Series #05 with Itamar Erez

NOW MagazineAll EventsLIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD. Series #05 with Itamar Erez

Join us on Sunday August 23, 2020 at 2 pm EDT for another edition of our LIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD.Series with our special guest artist, Itamar Erez.

Itamar’s music holds a depth and sensitivity that touches listeners deeply. It blends the delicateness of Middle Eastern music, the freedom found in jazz and the passion of flamenco, creating a unique sound all his own. Visit Itamar’s website: www.itamarerez.com

Enjoy this livestreamed performance with our compliments. Donations in support of our Festival and our artists are gratefully accepted. www.NiagaraJazzFestival.com/donations

 

2020-08-23 @ 02:00 PM to
@ 03:00 PM
 

Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 
 
 

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival is a cutting edge celebration of all types of jazz, performed in intimate indoor and outdoor venues in the heart of Niagara’s stunning wine country.

