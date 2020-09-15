173 people viewed this event.

173 173 people viewed this event.

by

LIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD Series #06 with Badié

Sunday afternoon concert with guest artist, live from Paris, Badié. 2 pm. Free, donations welcome.

www.facebook.com/jazzniagara

www.youtube.com/jazzniagara

Full LIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD.Series Lineup: www.niagarajazzfestival.com