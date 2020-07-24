LIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD Series #3 with Clerel

NOW MagazineAll EventsLIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD Series #3 with Clerel

TD Niagara Jazz Festival

by TD Niagara Jazz Festival
 
Join us on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 pm EDT for another edition of our LIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD.Series with our special guest artist, Clerel.

Enjoy this live streamed performance with our compliments. Donations in support of our Festival and our artists are gratefully accepted. www.NiagaraJazzFestival.com/dontations

Wielding a vocal tone often described as “liquid gold”, Clerel discovered a natural taste for melody in his native Cameroon, where he grew up singing along anything from church hymns, to French folk songs. He performs today as a singer-songwriter, playing a repertoire of soulful music drawing from the R&B and highlife traditions that is sure to leave you yearning for more!

Visit CLEREL’S website: www.jeanclerel.com

See our full LIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD.Series Lineup: www.niagarajazzfestival.com

 

2020-07-26 @ 02:00 PM to
@ 03:00 PM
 

Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 
 
 

TD Niagara Jazz Festival
The TD Niagara Jazz Festival is a cutting edge celebration of all types of jazz, performed in intimate indoor and outdoor venues in the heart of Niagara’s stunning wine country.

