LIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD Series #3 with Clerel

Join us on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 pm EDT for another edition of our LIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD.Series with our special guest artist, Clerel.

Enjoy this live streamed performance with our compliments. Donations in support of our Festival and our artists are gratefully accepted. www.NiagaraJazzFestival.com/dontations

Wielding a vocal tone often described as “liquid gold”, Clerel discovered a natural taste for melody in his native Cameroon, where he grew up singing along anything from church hymns, to French folk songs. He performs today as a singer-songwriter, playing a repertoire of soulful music drawing from the R&B and highlife traditions that is sure to leave you yearning for more!

Visit CLEREL’S website: www.jeanclerel.com

See our full LIVEstream.LOVE.WORLD.Series Lineup: www.niagarajazzfestival.com