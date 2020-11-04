NOW MagazineAll EventsLong Range Hustle

Long Range Hustle

Long Range Hustle

by
103 103 people viewed this event.

Livestream concert from series, UnderCover. Folk harmonies and infectious rock melodies will combine with Brooklyn’s Lizzie No x Ontario’s Long Range Hustle, followed by Eclectic Method VJ set. Sam Sumpter returns to host the show. Nov 8 at 6 pm. http://undercover.nyc

https://www.facebook.com/events/1267338346961357

UnderCover is a 60-minute set consisting of 10 songs in total. Each artist performs 2 covers of the other artist’s songs plus 3 of their own original songs.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-08 @ 06:00 PM to
2020-11-08 @ 07:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.