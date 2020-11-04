Livestream concert from series, UnderCover. Folk harmonies and infectious rock melodies will combine with Brooklyn’s Lizzie No x Ontario’s Long Range Hustle, followed by Eclectic Method VJ set. Sam Sumpter returns to host the show. Nov 8 at 6 pm. http://undercover.nyc

https://www.facebook.com/events/1267338346961357

UnderCover is a 60-minute set consisting of 10 songs in total. Each artist performs 2 covers of the other artist’s songs plus 3 of their own original songs.