Lorraine Klaasen, performer extraordinaire, is the daughter of the celebrated jazz singer Thandie Klaasen, one of Nelson Mandela’s favorite singers and an indisputable South African legend. Lorraine is one of the few artists who have preserved the classic sound of Township music, which continues to be the most distinctive sound to come out of South Africa. A singer, songwriter, dancer and choreographer, Lorraine sings in several languages including isiZulu, Sotho, Tsonga, Xhosa, Lingala, English, and French.

April 23 at 8:30 pm. $14-$28. Alliance Française, 24 Spadina Rd. Presented in partnership with Batuki Music Society. Tickets at bemusednetwork.com