Loud Almighty with Never Johnny

Nov 30, 2021

Friday Dec 3 the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) is thrilled to welcome back two local killer bands for their Second Annual (give or take a global pandemic) “Drunk Before Christmas” Party!
Two bands with nothing in common but a string of unpaid bar tabs!

First up are local heroes and city-wide favorites NEVER JOHNNY bringing their great combination of cool grooves with a side order of Fender guitar crunch to the stage.
Stick around for your friendly, neighbourhood rock n’ roll thugs LOUD ALMIGHTY with punked up B-sides, as they crash and bash their way through some of your faves!
The more whiskey you have, the better we sound!
The show starts a 9:00 PM, $5 at the door.
Don’t miss the best damn party of the year!

Location Address - 1298 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4J 1M6

Event Price - $5 Cover at door

Location ID - 560742

Fri, Dec 3rd, 2021 @ 9:00 PM
to 11:30 AM

Linsmore Tavern

Concert or Performance

Music

