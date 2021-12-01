Loud Almighty with Never Johnny

Friday Dec 3 the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave) is thrilled to welcome back two local killer bands for their Second Annual (give or take a global pandemic) “Drunk Before Christmas” Party!

Two bands with nothing in common but a string of unpaid bar tabs!

First up are local heroes and city-wide favorites NEVER JOHNNY bringing their great combination of cool grooves with a side order of Fender guitar crunch to the stage.

Stick around for your friendly, neighbourhood rock n’ roll thugs LOUD ALMIGHTY with punked up B-sides, as they crash and bash their way through some of your faves!

The more whiskey you have, the better we sound!

The show starts a 9:00 PM, $5 at the door.

Don’t miss the best damn party of the year!