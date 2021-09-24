Love Letters

Live theatre returns to the stage of Bloor West Village Playhouse! In this A.R. Gurney classic, Andy and Melissa meet as children and share lives and love through an exchange of letters, experiencing a complex and layered relationship spanning more than 50 years. Mask and proof-of-vaccination requirements will be in place and the theatre (with updated ventilation) will have reduced capacity to allow physical distancing.

Sep 24-Oct 9. $25 regular; $22 over 65 and under 30. villageplayers.net