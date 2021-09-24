Love Letters

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Live theatre returns to the stage of Bloor West Village Playhouse! In this A.R. Gurney classic, Andy and Melissa meet.
Live theatre returns to the stage of Bloor West Village Playhouse! In this A.R. Gurney classic, Andy and Melissa meet as children and share lives and love through an exchange of letters, experiencing a complex and layered relationship spanning more than 50 years. Mask and proof-of-vaccination requirements will be in place and the theatre (with updated ventilation) will have reduced capacity to allow physical distancing.
Sep 24-Oct 9. $25 regular; $22 over 65 and under 30. villageplayers.net
Location Address - 2190 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $25 regular; $22 over 65 and under 30
Location ID - 564749