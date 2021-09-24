Love Letters

Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 24, 2021

Live theatre returns to the stage of Bloor West Village Playhouse!  In this A.R. Gurney classic, Andy and Melissa meet as children and share lives and love through an exchange of letters, experiencing a complex and layered relationship spanning more than 50 years.  Mask and proof-of-vaccination requirements will be in place and the theatre (with updated ventilation) will have reduced capacity to allow physical distancing. 

Sep 24-Oct 9. $25 regular; $22 over 65 and under 30. villageplayers.net

Additional Details

Location Address - 2190 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $25 regular; $22 over 65 and under 30

Date And Time
Fri, Sep 24th, 2021 @ 12:00 AM to
Sat, Oct 9th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Event Tags

NOW Magazine