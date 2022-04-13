Enjoy live music and smooth vibes with Toronto’s hottest emerging artists at this showcase feature on April 23rd, 2022 at Clinton’s Bar. Presented by 808’s & Chopstix – “Love,Smoke & Seoul” is the R&B fix you need on a Saturday night in the 6ix.

Wolf J McFarlane joins Jermal, Luke Skye, and Toronto band Bitter&Broke as “808’s & Chopstix”, a musical collective driven to push the envelope with eclectic grooves, soul, funk, and the energy to catch vibe and not stop moving!

Clinton’s is a staple in the Toronto bar legacy featuring great cocktails, craft brews, and Korean-fusion food with kitchen specials throughout the night.

Doors open at 8PM and show starts at 9PM.

19+ with ID

$20 Early Bird (April 16th 11:59PM), $25 Regular, $30 Door