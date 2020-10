Love, the strongest of human emotions that connects us all. Love for a mother; love between children, love for a daughter, love shattered by grief, love for a lost brother. Love Songs – A Saxophony flings the door open to all scopes of love, not just the romantic. Wife-husband duo soprano Xin Wang and saxophonist Wallace Halladay perform the emotive, evocative music of award-winning composer Ana Sokolovic in this stirring livestreamed performance.