Sep 8, 2021

Luke Lynndale Does Your Jokes

Comedy Nuggets presents Rinse & Repeat Comedy. Stand-ups perform, then Luke Lynndale attempts to recreate their performance. Featuring Leny Corrado, Hannah Lawrence and Roby Hollywood. Sep 19 at 9 pm. $20, adv $17 sold in pairs. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14654

Event Price - $17+tax online, $20+tax at the door

Date And Time
Sun, Sep 19th, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
to 10:15 PM

Location
945 Bloor St. W., Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

