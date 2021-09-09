Luke Lynndale Does Your Jokes

- News
Comedy Nuggets presents Rinse & Repeat Comedy. Stand-ups perform, then Luke Lynndale attempts to recreate their performance. Featuring Leny Corrado, Hannah Lawrence and Roby Hollywood. Sep 19 at 9 pm. $20, adv $17 sold in pairs. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14654
Event Price - $17+tax online, $20+tax at the door