Luke Lynndale Live – Comedy Show & Album Recording

Luke Lynndale is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor from Montreal. He started his stand-up journey back in 1993 with other very accomplished Montreal comedians – Barry Julien, John Rogers, Martha Chaves, Scott Faulconbridge, and Joey Elias. After a 12-year break for personal reasons, Luke returned to comedy in 2010 mainly performing improv where he was part of a Shakespeare improv troupe and a duo with his 80 year-old father. Their duo, DUO DAD, performed in some festivals in Toronto and the USA.

Lynndale jumped back into stand-up full-time in 2017. His rage-fueled humor has been said to be a combination of Lewis Black and Jerry Seinfeld, if Seinfeld was upset about things that mattered. In 2020, he was a finalist in the Comedian of the North competition in Thunder Bay, ON. In 2021, he performed in the Salem Comedy Festival, Salem, MA. During the pandemic, to prove how nuts he is, he produced and performed in 50 Zoom shows in 3 weeks.

Sep 17 at 8:30 pm. $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. Also performing along with Luke:

– Moira LePage (Bring It winner)

– Cathy Boyd (Canada’s Got Talent)

– Kevin Christopher (Yuk Yuk’s)

– Angela Maiorano-Thurston (Jokers)

