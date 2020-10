YouTube Premiere for a variety of spooky acts including comedians, storytellers, mentalists & musicians. A great way to enjoy a cup of Witch’s brew in the safety of your own home.

Oct 30 at 8 pm. Tickets are PWYC. We suggest a donation of $10 to help pay the creeptacular acts. Youtube link will be mailed out to ticket holders in advance.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lunar-laughs-a-halloween-variety-show-tickets-124799818617?aff=erellivmlt