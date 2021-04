Virtual cabaret to celebrate the release of the new album Get to It, live from Montreal. Featuring songs from her new album she will recount the highs and lows of our pandemic times with humorous monologues and a call and response interactive audience segment. April 24 at 7:30 pm. $18.

https://sidedooraccess.com/shows/JuVgjP4PI7LBIR7gB7Mg