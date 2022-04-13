A hilarious evening of comedy and magic – featuring the amazing Pickpocket James.

Come join us at the Cat on Q for an unpredictable evening of comedy and outrageous magic! This week, we are featuring the incredible Pickpocket James! Watch your wallets, because you never know what will happen with this sleight of hand magician. He promises that he is honest and it’s all part of the show!

Not only that, we have four professional comedians to perform for you to get everyone laughing and having a good time. Finally, our very own Kensington Ken will hit the stage to show you his latest illusions.

Tickets are only $15 in advance and $20 at the door. We are able to keep ticket prices low thanks to the support of the Cat on Q.

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magic-and-comedy-showcase-featuring-pickpocket-james-tickets-320875235467

Our featured performers this week are:

Pickpocket James: Our featured headliner! James has been a professional pickpocket since 2002, and he swears that he only does it for entertainment purposes only! This sleight of hand magician was nominated twice for Excellence in the Arts and was named A-1 Radio’s Magician of the Year in 2016. He’s toured all over North America to perform, and tonight he’s at the Cat on Q for you!

Rush Kazi: Rush is a Montreal-born, Toronto-based comic, non-binary, bipedal, carbon-based stand-up, sketch, and musical comic. Rush has been featured in JFL42, Toronto Fringe Festival, both Toronto and Montreal SketchFests, Gardencity Festival, Toronto’s SheDot Festival, Leelfest, just to name a few. On top of all that, she has recorded a comedy special for Out For Laughs which can be streamed in 2022 on OutTV.

Dave Luca: Dave moved to Toronto in 2016 to pursue a career in standup comedy. Since then, he has gone on to achieve great things, such as winning Vaughan’s Best Comic competition in 2019, and performing for packed stages across the GTA. Known both for his concupiscent comedy style and misuse of big words, Dave Luca performs in bars and clubs across Ontario looking to spread his message of overeating and antisocial behaviour.

Kensington Ken: You may have seen him on Tik Tok doing magic, with his 61k followers and over 10 million video views. He’s taking the leap from behind the screen to the live stage. Magic in real life is way tougher than on TikTok, so you’re bound to laugh at the inevitable bloopers. Heck, you may even be amazed and entertained.

Kari Johnson: Kari’s comedy journey began in Ireland, which served as a springboard for her to perform in several comedy festivals around the world. She’s now back in Toronto to bring her glorious Liberal Arts degree to the stage and discuss modern issues that will make you laugh, cry, and relate all at the same time!